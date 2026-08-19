From the City of Temiskaming Shores:
Road Closure
Wednesday, August 19:
Residents are advised of a temporary service disruption affecting Georgina Ave. in Haileybury due to manhole structure repairs on Main St.
Road Closure: Georgina Ave. between Broadway St. & Amwell St.
Expected Completion: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Reason: Manhole structure repairs on Main St
Notes: Traffic on Main St will be diverted to the parking lanes for travel.
We appreciate your patience and understanding while crews complete the work safely and efficiently.
Road closure was last modified: August 19th, 2026 by