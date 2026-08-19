From the City of Temiskaming Shores:

Road Closure Wednesday, August 19:

Residents are advised of a temporary service disruption affecting Georgina Ave. in Haileybury due to manhole structure repairs on Main St.

Road Closure: Georgina Ave. between Broadway St. & Amwell St. Expected Completion: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Reason: Manhole structure repairs on Main St

Notes: Traffic on Main St will be diverted to the parking lanes for travel.