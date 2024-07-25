Mountain Trail Course and Arena Games at Cougar Ridge Farms

HILLIARDTON — Get your cowboy or cowgirl on when the Cougar Ridge Farms hosts the Mountain Trail Course and Arena Games on Saturday, July 31, beginning at 10 a.m.

This event will see entry fees donated to the Northern Animals Rescue and Sanctuary (NARS).

The cost is $30 per rider plus a non-perishable food item for the local food bank.

There will be prizes to be won and a barbecue luncheon will be available. All proceeds go directly to NARS.

For more information contact Rena Wild Peddie on her Facebook page.

The location is 024065 Greenwood Bridge Road, in Hilliard Township.

Spectators are welcome to attend.