March Break activities for kids

DISTRICT — There is no shortage of activities to keep children busy during the March break, currently running from March 16 to March 20.

For skiers, they can enjoy cross country skiing at the Temiskaming Nordic Ski Club and the Englehart Nordic Ski Club.

For downhill skiing, tubing and snowboarding head to the Tri-Town Ski and Snowboard Village.

For those interested in pursuits of the minds there are activities taking place at the Cobalt Mining Museum and the various libraries in the region.

The Hilliardton Marsh Research and Education Centre are hosting days for bird banding where bird is always the word.

For the latest information on these activities check out the various Facebook pages of the groups before heading out.