Halloween themed events this weekend

DISTRICT — Local Halloween themed events sure to scare up a reaction from trick or treaters in the Temiskaming region include:

The Downtown New Liskeard BIA Halloween Haunt will take place on Friday, October 30 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Ontario Provincial Police Temiskaming detachment will welcome trick or treaters on Saturday, October 31 starting at 3 p.m. at the detachment office at 300 Armstrong Street in New Liskeard.

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 54 in Haileybury will do its best to treat but not trick people who come to the Legion on Saturday from 3 p.m.to 7 p.m. followed by a Halloween Extravaganza for the adults featuring the music of Radio Daze.