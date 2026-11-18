By Gordon Brock

Let’s look at some of the images that have made up life – and in some cases, defined life – in our area over the decades:

• Temiskaming and Notre-Dame-du-Nord, Quebec residents gather at the Ontario-Quebec border to lend their support to the federalist campaign just days before the historic October 30 1995 Quebec referendum.

•Police officers go door to door along Pine Street in New Liskeard asking residents for any possible information regarding the 1996 disappearance of Melanie Either.

•Jason Willard, goaltender for the New Liskeard Cubs, makes a poke check on a penalty shot against a Brampton Maroons player with 11 seconds remaining in regulation time in front of a standing room crowd of over 1300 fans at the New Liskeard Recreation Centre. The save preserved a 3-2 victory for the Cubs and sent them to the national midget championships held in 1997 in Nova Scotia. The Cubs won the silver medal and that final game, broadcast coast to coast to coast on national television, saw one of the largest TV audiences ever to watch a Temiskaming team.

• At a rodeo at the New Liskeard Fairgrounds in 1998, a cowboy struggles to get to his feet as the bull he just fell off of attacks as rodeo clowns try to attract the bull’s attention from the fallen cowboy.

•On the evening of December 31, 1999 local residents gather at the New Liskeard Recreation Centre to celebrate the dawn of a new century and millennium.

•A coffin enroute to its final resting place in Belle Valle is carried out of a church in New Liskeard as the streets are lined with people in 2010 for the military funeral of Sergeant Martin Goudreault who was killed serving in Afghanistan.

•A runner puts on a burst of speed and crosses the finish line in style at the Temiskaming Nordic Ski Club. It was the only Get Active in Temiskaming series event held in the pandemic year of 2020.

•In what was to be their last Remembrance Day service together at the New Liskeard cenotaph, World War II veterans and Royal Canadian Legion Branch 33 stalwarts Bun Eckensviller and Roy Nightingale exchange greetings.

•The crowning of the New Liskeard Fair Harvest Queen.

All of these above images are of photos that appeared in The Temiskaming Speaker these past 31 years. Some of them won awards. All of them told some of the story of life in our area.

All of them were taken by Steven Larocque.

In February of 2017 Steven Larocque became the 14th editor of The Speaker.

As regular readers would now know Steven Larocque stepped away from the editor’s desk at The Temiskaming Speaker at the end of October.

One of his legacies in an outstanding career is his photography. Some of them have been outlined above in this column.

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Gordon Brock was the editor of The Temiskaming Speaker from 1985 to 2017. His columns have appeared in The Speaker since 1984.