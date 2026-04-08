Get Active on Sunday

The 2026 Get Active in Temiskaming series of runs/walks gets underway Sunday, April 12, at City Hall in Haileybury.

The chocolate-themed event begins with registration from 8:30-9:15 with the kickoff at 9:30.

Participants can choose from 1, 2, 5, 10 or 15-kilometre distances.

Bring your own water bottles, they can be filled at stations along the routes and at the start/finish line.

There will be treats and an Easter Egg hunt for the kids.