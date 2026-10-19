Get Active Halloween Run/Walk this Sunday

TEMISKAMING SHORES — What a scary thought. It’s the final Get Active in Temiskaming run/walk and their 2026 series.

The Halloween Run/Walk takes place this Sunday, October 25 at the New Liskeard tennis. courts with distances of 1kilometre, 2k, 5k,10k and 15k.

Participants are urged to dress in halloween themed outfits with prizes being awarded for the best costumes.

Registration takes place at 9:30 a.m.

Registration is online at www.getactiveintemiskaming.ca