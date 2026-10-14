It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Gerald Quevillon on October 1, 2026, with his family by his side.

Gerald was a devoted husband to Jacqueline, loving father to Maxime and Royal, and most cherished grandfather to his four grandchildren.

His family was the centre of his life, and nothing brought him greater joy than spending time with those he loved most.

He worked as an Assayer at PolyMet, a career he very much took pride in.

Gerald will be deeply missed by his loving family, friends and those who had the pleasure of knowing him. His memory will be forever cherished.

Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service at Église Sainte-Croix in Haileybury on Friday, November 6, 2026, at 11 a.m.

As expressions of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations in Gerald’s name to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated.

Mr. Quevillon’s care has been entrusted to Buffam Leveille Funeral Home.