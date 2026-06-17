Free fishing for Father’s Day weekend in Ontario

DISTRICT — In Ontario, Canadian residents can fish anywhere in the province without a licence on Father’s Day Weekend. To celebrate, you can head to prime local waters right in Temiskaming Shores, such as the pier at the New Liskeard waterfront or cast from the shore along the waterfront boardwalk trail on Lake Temiskaming, or in Latchford on Bay Lake or Temagami or the Montreal River in Elk Lake and more.

You must have a government issued ID that shows your name and date of birth and all conservation license catch limits must be respected.

Enjoy!