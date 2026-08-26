Fall swim lesson registration

Fall Swim Lessons at the Waterfront Pool & Fitness Centre

From the City of Temiskaming Shores:

Make a splash this fall at the Waterfront Pool & Fitness Centre! Check out the full Swim Lesson Schedule.

Registration is open at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, September 1, for residents of Temiskaming Shores and 8 a.m. on Thursday, September 3, for non-residents:

• Registration closes on Thursday, September 17

• Lessons available on Sunday mornings, Tuesday evenings and Thursday evenings

• 10 classes