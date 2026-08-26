From the City of Temiskaming Shores:
Fall Swim Lessons at the Waterfront Pool & Fitness Centre
Make a splash this fall at the Waterfront Pool & Fitness Centre! Check out the full Swim Lesson Schedule.
Registration is open at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, September 1, for residents of Temiskaming Shores and 8 a.m. on Thursday, September 3, for non-residents:
• Registration closes on Thursday, September 17
• Lessons available on Sunday mornings, Tuesday evenings and Thursday evenings
• 10 classes
Programs available:
• Parent & Tot
• Preschool
• Swimmer
• Rookie, Ranger, Star
• Private Lessons
The WPFC may limit registration or adjust classes based on availability.
More details can be found at:
Register early – spots fill up quickly!
Fall swim lesson registration was last modified: August 26th, 2026 by