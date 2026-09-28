Every Child Matters Walk this Wednesday

TEMISKAMING SHORES — The Every Child Matters Walk, hosted by the Keepers of the Circle takes place on Wednesday, September 30. The walk begins at the Keepers of the Circle offices at 121 Scott Street in New Liskeard at 9:30 a.m. proceeding through the downtown core of New Liskeard to the Lake Temiskaming waterfront.

Registration is not required for this walk, but it is advised that participants wear something orange.

September 30 also marks the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.