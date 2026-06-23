Englehart’s Day In the Park this coming Saturday

ENGLEHART — If you are looking for plenty of family fun, and community spirit then the Town of Englehart Day in the Park should be your destination this coming Saturday, June 27, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Features events include Legends Cruiser car show and music, senior citizen of the year presentation, Rotary Club strawberry shortcake, barbecue, bouncy castles and a magician.

All events are being held at the downtown Centennial Park.