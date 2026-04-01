Easter treats on Saturday

Looking to meet the Easter Bunny and perhaps pick up a few sweet treats?

The Downtown New Liskeard BIA is hosting its annual Easter Hunt all day on Saturday, April 4. Pick up a form at the library, find a cute “chick” in a store window and write down the symbol. Fill out the form, drop it off at Pop It in downtown New Liskeard for a draw taking place April 20.

An Easter Egg Hunt also takes place Saturday starting at 11 a.m. at Rotary Farr Park in Haileybury. Hosted by The Temiskaming Church, there will be 30,000 eggs with chocolate treats inside to discover.