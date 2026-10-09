Drive safely and responsibly on Thanksgiving Weekend

OPP Reminds Drivers to Move Over and Help Keep First Responders Safe This Thanksgiving Weekend

DISTRICT – As traffic volumes increase across Ontario during the Thanksgiving long weekend, the OPP is reminding motorists that slowing down and moving over for emergency vehicles is not only the law, it is a responsibility that can save lives.

Ontario’s Move Over law is designed to protect police officers, firefighters, paramedics and tow truck operators who work on the roadside, often just metres from passing traffic. Drivers approaching an emergency vehicle stopped on the shoulder with its emergency lights activated must slow down and proceed with caution. On multi-lane highways, motorists must also move into another lane, if it can be done safely, leaving at least one lane between their vehicle and the stopped emergency vehicle.

Failure to comply with the law can result in a fine ranging from $490 to $2,000 and three demerit points upon conviction. Subsequent convictions carry fines of $1,000 to $4,000, possible jail time of up to six months, and a driver’s licence suspension of up to two years.

While Ontario’s Move Over law has been in place since 2003, OPP officers continue to encounter drivers who fail to slow down or change lanes when approaching emergency scenes.

The importance of the law is underscored by the tragic loss of five OPP officers who were struck and killed while performing their duties on Ontario roadsides since 1989:

Constable John Gregovski was killed on January 4, 1989, after a tractor-trailer struck his cruiser while he was assisting a disabled motorist on the Queen Elizabeth Way.

Senior Constable Michael Gula was killed on April 2, 1996, after being struck by a vehicle while assisting another officer during a traffic stop on the Queen Elizabeth Way.

Constable Charles Mercier was killed on September 30, 1999, when a cube van collided with his marked cruiser while he was directing traffic near a construction zone.

Senior Constable James McFadden was killed on December 31, 1999, when his cruiser was struck from behind during a roadside traffic stop.

Sergeant Marg Eve died on June 9, 2000, from injuries sustained when a transport truck crashed into multiple police cruisers, a suspect vehicle and officers standing on the shoulder of Highway 401.

These officers made the ultimate sacrifice while serving and protecting the public. Their deaths are a powerful reminder of the dangers first responders face every time they stop on the roadside.

Throughout the Thanksgiving long weekend, OPP officers will be patrolling across Ontario to help prevent high-risk behaviours and enforce road safety. They will also be out on trails and waterways, targeting unsafe behaviour and promoting safety. Don’t let your decisions lead to death or injury on our roads, trails or waterways. Always drive sober, pay attention, slow down and remember to wear your seatbelt, helmet and lifejacket.

Make safety a priority so that arriving safe is one more thing to be thankful for this holiday weekend.

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