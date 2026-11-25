Dear Editor,

I am a local truck driver, and I drive extensively on our local highways. While most of our safety concerns are over Highway 11, I have a major concern with a very dangerous corner on Highway 65, between Elk Lake and Matachewan, at the Montreal River Bridge. In approximately the past 10 years, there have been two fatal accidents in that location, and numerous other accidents including one involving two large commercial vehicles last February.

The main problem of course is that some drivers are traveling way above the posted speed limit of 80km/hr. Another problem is that the corner can sneak up on any driver as when going north toward Matachewan, there is a 4 km stretch straight as an arrow and then, all of a sudden, this corner/zig-zag pops up to line the highway up with the bridge, which I think is also a faulty design.

Both fatal accidents were young truck drivers, that never drove this highway before, which was in the fall of 2024, at nighttime.

Another problem I see is that this corner is not marked properly, or well enough in advance to warn drivers. The recommended speed reduction sign of 70km/hr is too much, too little, too late, as it is practically right on the corner.

I have been making phone calls to MPP John Vanthof’s office and the MTO, along with talking to the contractor, and no one seems to want to listen or give me the time of day.

I’m asking for this corner to be marked better but so far, I’m being told that it’s marked good enough. I’ve got the feeling that the MTO doesn’t think about or care about the possibility of innocent people that could be coming the opposite direction and being wiped out by a truck that has lost control and comes around this corner way over the centre line.

I am asking the MTO to mark this corner sooner, with a larger sign, with the true shape, as it goes left then right. That same sign should have a speed reduction of 60km/hr, along with a flashing amber light. I would also like to see the small reflective markers that were recently put up going around the corner with large black and yellow makers, same as what marks other dangerous corners on Hwy 66 etc.

Also, it is a no brainer that the corner before the blind intersection of Highways 65 and 66 is set up for problems. Move the “stop sign warning sign” back before the corner and lower the speed to 60km/hr.

If the MTO does what I am asking, at the bridge especially, it could possibly prevent another life being lost. If nothing is done, it is a not a matter of if there will be another bad accident, but when.

All I’m asking for is for the corner to be marked the best that it can be. The cost will be minimal as compared to losing more lives.

If the MTO doesn’t do what I’m asking, that will be a clear message that they really don’t care about highway safety or people’s lives.

Thank you for allowing me to express my concerns on the very important subject.

Leonard Farrow,

Englehart