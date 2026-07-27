COVID-19 outbreak declared at Temiskaming Hospital

TEMISKAMING SHORES — The Temiskaming Hospital is advising the public that a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared effective today July 27, 2026. The outbreak was declared as two or more in-patients have experienced symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, enhanced infection control measures are in place, and temporary adjustments to care partner/visitors are now in effect until further notice.

Temiskaming Hospital is asking for the public’s cooperation with the following to help minimize the risk of transmission to and from patients, visitors and staff.

Updated guidance is relevant to only the Medical Surgical Department at this time:

Masks: Visitors / Care Partners Inside the Outbreak Department • Masks are REQUIRED within the outbreak department • Visitors are REQUIRED to wear a mask and any other required PPE when within 2 meters of any patient

Partners Outside the Outbreak Department • Masks are optional yet encouraged when within 2 meters of any patient • If patient is in isolation, appropriate PPE must be worn as instructed to support existing safety procedure requirements.

***If your loved one is on isolation, appropriate PPE will need to be worn as instructed by staff during your visit.***

The Timiskaming Health Unit is working with the Hospital in ensuring best practices are being followed during this time. For virtual visitations, please contact Kathy Demarce at 705-647-8121 ex 2341.