Advanced polls happening this weekend

editorial@northernontario.caHappening Now, Uncategorized

DISTRICT— Advanced voting for the 2026 Municipal Election is happening this weekend in many communities in the Temiskaming region.

In Temiskaming Shores here is the following advanced poll schedule:

City Hall-325 Farr DriveMonday, October 19, 2026
10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.Monday, October 26, 2026
10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.Dymond Community Hall
181 Drive-In Theatre RoadSaturday, October 17, 2026
10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.Monday, October 26, 2026
10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.Riverside Place
55 Riverside DriveFriday, October 16, 2026
10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.Monday, October 26, 2026
10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Advanced voting takes place in the following locations:

In Cobalt at the Golden Age Club on Saturday, October 17 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

In Latchford at the Town office on Saturday, October 17, 12 noon until 5 p.m.

In Coleman at the Municipal Hall on Saturday, October 17, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

In Englehart at the town office on 7th avenue on Saturday, October 17, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

In Temagami at the municipal office on Saturday, October 17, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Advanced polls happening this weekend was last modified: October 15th, 2026 by Editorial Staff

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