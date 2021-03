These youngsters put their hand-eye coordination to the test as they battled for an airborne puck during some recent U9 Puckhound action at the Don Shepherdson Memorial Arena. Findlay’s Drug Store (black) went on to win the March 14 game over Leisure Inn. The ice will be gone from The Shep by the end of this month with all hockey and figure skating action to continue at the Shelley Herbert Shea Memorial Arena in Haileybury until near the end of April. (Staff photo by Jamie Mountain, LJI reporter)