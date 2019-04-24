Youth hoops league shakes things up

Steven Larocque

TEMISKAMING SHORES – The TDSS Youth Basketball League has another full roster of more than 140 players this season and kids are seeing a few changes in the format.

The league’s founder, Cathy Beauchamp, isn’t leading the way this year because of work commitments that have taken her away from Timiskaming District Secondary School (TDSS).

Instead, teacher and coach Jon Maga is at the helm of the youth league.

“Cathy created the TDSS Youth League basketball program over 15 years ago and I am lucky to follow in her footsteps,” said Maga.

“Through her dedication our area youth have had an opportunity to learn the game of basketball and I am excited to continue the tradition,” he said in an email interview.

“We have made a few changes to the structure of the program.”

The traditional Grade 5-8 league is now separated into Grades 5-6 and 7-8.

“(We’ve) added a Mini Ball Grade 3-4 session and continued with year two of our youngest age group, the Junior NBA (Senior Kindergarten to Grade 2),” said Maga, where they’ll use “age appropriate basketballs and nets.”

The Mini Ball takes place Tuesdays from 6-7 p.m. and the Jr. NBA Wednesdays from 6-6:45 p.m., both in the big gym at TDSS.

The Grade 5-6 program is Tuesdays from 7:15-8:30 and Grade 7-8 on Thursdays from 6-7:30 p.m.

“The goal for the TDSS Youth League has always been to introduce participants to the game of basketball in a fun and engaging atmosphere. We use small group activities to teach the fundamental skills of the game and provide an opportunity to practice these skills in controlled game situations,” said the coach.

Student coaches remain an integral part of the experience and the program continues to be very popular with basketball newcomers and those who’ve been at it a few years.

“It was amazing to see how quickly registration filled up,” said Maga.

For updates on schedules and activities, visit the TDSS Youth Basketball League on Facebook.