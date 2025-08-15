Yahoo!– New Liskeard Ram Rodeo this weekend

TEMISKAMING SHORES — Cowboy hats, boots and smiles will be seen as the New Liskeard Ram Rodeo rides into town on Saturday, August 16 and Sunday, August 17 at the New Liskeard Fall Fair grounds.

The two-day event features vendors, a bar, a free Kids Rodeo, Radio Daze playing at the Horne Granite Club and of course the bucking broncos and bull riding displays.

For tickets or more information go to www.ramrodeoontario.com