Winter’s last blast?

Environment Canada has updated its freezing rain warning for the area spanning Temiskaming Shores and Temagami.

Freezing rain expected tonight (Wednesday) into Thursday morning, with an ice accretion anticipated of one to three millimetres on some surfaces.

Precipitation will begin as snow and ice pellets this afternoon before transitioning to freezing rain tonight.

Looking at the region, prior to the transition to freezing rain, snowfall amounts up to 10 centimetres may occur over some locations, particularly northeast of Lake Superior. Easterly winds gusting to near 50 km/h may lead to areas of reduced visibility in blowing snow. Temperatures are expected to rise above the freezing mark Thursday morning.