Winter Storm Watch – EC

From Environment Canada 12:40 PM EDT Wednesday, March 11:



Impact Level: Moderate

Forecast Confidence: High

Freezing rain, snow and ice pellets today.

What: Snow and ice pellet amounts of 10 to 15 cm. Several hours of freezing rain and ice pellets. Ice accretion or build-up of up to 4 mm. Local blowing snow.

When: Continuing today and tapering off tonight. Additional information: Precipitation is light across portions of northeastern Ontario late this morning, but should intensify late this morning or early afternoon as another wave of precipitation moves in. A wintry mix of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain is expected. Precipitation should change to all snow with local blowing snow this evening before tapering off overnight. Roads and walkways will likely be difficult to navigate. Travel will likely be challenging. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Allow extra time for travel. If driving, turn on your lights, slow down and maintain a safe following distance. Be very careful if walking or driving.