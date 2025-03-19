Just hours before the first official day of spring, Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for the Temiskaming Shores and Temagami areas.

The storm is expected to begin tonight (Wednesday) and taper off Thursday afternoon. Total local snow accumulation of 10 to 15 centimetres is possible, as well as freezing rain with two to five millimetres of ice build-up.

Rain is expected to push into the region overnight, transitioning to freezing rain or ice pellets mainly north of a line extending from Sudbury to Temagami.

Areas south of the line, including Sudbury and Temagami, could see 20 to 30 millimetres of rain before a transition to snow Thursday morning.

Environment Canada advises that the location of the rain-snow transition line may still shift north or south, which will affect exact precipitation amounts and types.