Weather watch for Temiskaming region

Environment Canada has issued the following weather information for Temiskaming Shores - Temagami with a risk of thunderstorms. Today, Wednesday, June 10— A few showers ending this afternoon then cloudy. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 60 becoming southwest 40 gusting to 80 this afternoon. Tonight..Cloudy. Rain beginning after midnight. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 diminishing to 20 gusting to 50 this evening. Low 15. Thursday..Rain. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 60 becoming west 30 gusting to 60 in the afternoon. Temperature falling to 14 in the morning then steady. UV index 2 or low.