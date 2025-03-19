Weather statement for March 19

From Environment Canada

Special Weather Statement in effect for: Temiskaming Shores – Temagami

Rainfall expected today. Freezing rain possible Thursday. What: Rainfall with total amounts of 15 to 25 mm. Freezing rain with 1 to 3 mm of ice build-up possible. When: Rainfall beginning early this afternoon. Freezing rain possible beginning early Thursday morning. Ending Thursday afternoon. Additional information: A low pressure system will bring rain to the area beginning early this afternoon. Rain may change to freezing rain early Thursday morning before transitioning to snow Thursday afternoon. A freezing rain warning may be issued as this event approaches. For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources office. Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.