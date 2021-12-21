Weather Alert for Temiskaming region

DISTRICT — Environment Canada has issued a weather advisory in effect for the Temiskaming region which includes Kirkland Lake, Englehart, Temiskaming Shores and Temagami. A winter weather advisory is in effect this afternoon and tonight, December 21, 2021. Drivers can expect snowfall accumulations of seven to 14 centimeters Wednesday morning. Heavy snowfall could reduce visibility and make roadways treacherous.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, https://www.twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.