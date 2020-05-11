Watershed conditions statement for Northeast

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry – Kirkland Lake District is advising area residents that a Watershed Conditions Statement – Water Safety is in effect in the District until Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Residents in the Kirkland Lake District should keep a close watch on conditions, regularly check for updated messages and exercise caution near fast-moving rivers and streams. Residents who have a historic susceptibility to flooding should take appropriate precautions to protect their property, such as ensuring sump pumps are functioning and securing items that may float away as water levels rise.

The ministry is closely monitoring the weather and developing watershed conditions. Further updates will be issued as appropriate.

TECHNICAL INFORMATION

Description of Weather System

This week will see nighttime-low temperatures dip below zero degrees and daytime high temperatures at times in double digits. There is also some precipitation forecasted across the district later this week.

Description of Current Conditions

Water levels and stream flows across the district are elevated from ongoing spring snow melt and past precipitation events but are still within seasonal norms. Recent warm temperatures and rain events have degraded the snowpack and river ice with continued runoff resulting in increased water levels and flows.

Risks may include degradation of river ice and ice jam related flooding from increasing temperatures and flows, fast moving cold water with rapidly changing conditions, and flooding of low-lying areas with a history of flooding.

A close watch on local forecasts and conditions is recommended.

DEFINITIONS