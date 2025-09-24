Water main repair on Farah Avenue in New Liskeard

TEMISKAMING SHORES (Staff) – The City of Temiskaming Shores is currently working on a water main repair on Farah Avenue between John Street and Dymond Crescent.

Water in the area is disrupted during the morning of Wednesday, September 24 until noon if no unforeseen circumstances arise, the city states on its website and on Facebook.

The road access through the area will be fully reopened at 3 p.m. if no unforeseen circumstances arise, the city also states.

The public is asked to drive cautiously in the construction areas and around construction workers.