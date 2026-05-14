From the City of Temiskaming Shores:
Thursday May 14, 2026
Residents are advised of a temporary service disruption affecting Whitewood Ave, New Liskeard due to Water Service Repair.
Water Off: 8:00am to 12:00pm
Road Closure: Whitewood Ave: Between Edith St and Scott St
Expected Completion: 7:00am to 3:00pm
Reason: Water Service Repair
We appreciate your patience and understanding while crews complete the work safely and efficiently
Water Disruption and Road Closure was last modified: May 14th, 2026 by