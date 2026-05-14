Water Disruption and Road Closure

From the City of Temiskaming Shores:

Thursday May 14, 2026

Residents are advised of a temporary service disruption affecting Whitewood Ave, New Liskeard due to Water Service Repair.

Water Off: 8:00am to 12:00pm Road Closure: Whitewood Ave: Between Edith St and Scott St Expected Completion: 7:00am to 3:00pm Reason: Water Service Repair