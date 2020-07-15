Village Noel on hiatus for 2020

Lead coordinator Réjeanne Bélisle-Massie told The Speaker: “Because of all the issues and because there would be most likely a second wave (of COVID-19), it was decided to cancel this year’s event,” she said. “We came to the decision reluctantly.”

After reviewing documentation available it was concluded that “the health measures and the safety measures we would have to put in place were very demanding, plus the liability that you have to cover.”

Even though Village-Noël is an outdoor event, “it’s just too risky at this time,” she said.

“We’re going to come back next year in force,” she said.