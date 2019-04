The Temiskaming Veterinary Services Pee Wees won OWHA gold on April 7. The team is, in back from the left, assistant coach Liz Rivet, Makayla Pichette, Emma Loach, Ocean Brassard, assistant coach Craig Brown, Zynia Rowell, Ally Jean St. Louis, Jayda Gervais, assistant coach Kris Gervais, Keragan Brown, trainer Deb St. Louis, Lauren Paterson, head coach James T. Paterson, Abby Card, Anneli Rivet and assistant coach Dan Card. In front, same order, are Georgia Fuller, Jena Card, Madison Potter, Maria Ethier and Kaylee Fotheringham. Absent was Scott Anderson. (Supplied photo)