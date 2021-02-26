Vaccination rollout shooting ahead

TEMISKAMING SHORES (Special/Staff) – The Timiskaming Health Unit has announced that, by the end of this week, long-term care residents in the district will have received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a news release, the health unit said uptake was very high, with more than 90 per cent of residents choosing to be immunized.

To prevent wasting any open vials of vaccine, it said a few staff were also immunized, based on ethical guidelines prioritizing recipients.

Meanwhile, a clinic will be held next week to deliver the first dose of the Moderna vaccine to Temagami First Nation adults. Its timing will depend on conditions of the ice road to Bear Island.

Adults in First Nations, Métis and Inuit communities are part of phase 1 of Ontario’s vaccine rollout plan.

The health unit said plans are underway to immunize the following groups of recipients by early April – staff and essential caregivers in long-term care homes; high-priority health care workers; Indigenous adults; adults aged 80 and up; and adult chronic home care patients.

It cautions, however, that the schedule will depend on vaccine supply.