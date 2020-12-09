Two more COVID-19 cases

In a news release today (December 9), the Timiskaming Health Unit has confirmed two new positive cases of COVID-19 today (#23 and #24), both in the southern part of Temiskaming.

The health unit reports that the two cases are connected to each other and are contacts of a confirmed case (#21). Both individuals are currently isolating and the cases are presently under investigation.

Contact tracing is underway and those who have been identified as close contacts have been or are in the process of being notified.