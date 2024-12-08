Travel advisory from Environment Canada

Issued at 11:34 AM Sunday 8 December 2024

Weather Advisory in effect for: Temiskaming Shores – Temagami

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for late tonight through Monday. Hazard: Snow, at times heavy, with accumulations of 5 to 10 cm. Timing: Late tonight through late Monday. Discussion: Snow is expected to begin late tonight. The heaviest snowfall is expected Monday morning. Snow will taper in intensity by Monday evening. Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit ontario.ca/511, twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.