A review of the Temiskaming Transit bus system is underway.

Residents have two opportunities to offer feedback on July 15 – at the Cobalt town hall, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and at the Don Shepherdson Memorial Arena in New Liskeard, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The review is assessing the current system and looking at the feasibility of future improvements and expansion to outlying communities.