Tornado warning

DISTRICT — Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for the Temiskaming region (Kirkland Lake, Temiskaming Shores, Temagami)  for Sunday, August 29.

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms which could produce  a tornado.

Be prepared for severe weather including high winds of 100 kilometres per hour and Toonie size hail combined with heavy rainfall.

In the event of a tornado, if outdoors, take cover, go indoors to a low spot away from windows and doors.

