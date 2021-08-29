Tornado warning

DISTRICT — Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for the Temiskaming region (Kirkland Lake, Temiskaming Shores, Temagami) for Sunday, August 29.

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms which could produce a tornado.

Be prepared for severe weather including high winds of 100 kilometres per hour and Toonie size hail combined with heavy rainfall.

In the event of a tornado, if outdoors, take cover, go indoors to a low spot away from windows and doors.