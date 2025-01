Evelyn Butler, 5, of Haileybury, is a third-year bunny at the Temiskaming Nordic Ski Club’s Jackrabbit clinic for young skiers. Instructor Brigitte D’Hondt was testing her January 11 to determine how much she has retained and whether she is ready to advance. Dozens of children were enjoying lessons as classes reopened for another season. (Staff photo by Darlene Wroe)