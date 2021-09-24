Timiskaming Health Unit releases vaccination data about COVID-19 cases

DISTRICT (Staff/Special) – The Timiskaming Health Unit has issued a press release Friday afternoon, September 24, stating that it “has begun releasing data about the percentage of COVID-19 cases that are vaccinated and unvaccinated. Since August 1, 2021, 9% of COVID-19 cases in Timiskaming were fully vaccinated and 91% were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

“The fourth wave of COVID-19, driven by the more contagious Delta variant, has now arrived in Timiskaming,” the Health Unit states. “With an increase in local cases, it has become possible for the Timiskaming Health Unit to release this aggregate data. Previously, the number of COVID-19 cases in Timiskaming was considered too low to release information about vaccination status without the risk of providing identifying details about positive cases in our smaller district. The vaccination status of positive cases will be updated periodically depending on case volume rather than at regular time intervals.

“Data is calculated as of August 1, when most people were eligible to have received a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Over 75% of Timiskaming residents have now received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and over 80% of residents have received the first dose,” the Health Unite stated.

“The overwhelming majority of positive COVID-19 cases are now unvaccinated both in Timiskaming and provincially,” said Dr. Glenn Corneil, Acting Medical Officer of Health and CEO for the Timiskaming Health Unit. “We urge everyone in our district who is eligible to become vaccinated as soon as possible to protect yourself and our district. We also ask everyone to continue to follow public health measures such as wearing a mask in public settings.”

For more information, see Timiskaming Health Unit’s Epidemiology Update.