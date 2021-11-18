THU warns of spike in COVID-19 cases

DISTRICT — The Timiskaming Health Unit says there is a signifigant spike in COVID-19 cases throughout the Temiskaming district.

The THU is unable to confirm where some of the COVID-positive people got the virus.

They say cases across the north are also dramatically increasing and it is wise to stem the spread of COVID-19 by:

-Getting vaccinated

-Wearing masks in public and practice physical distancing in indoor spaces

-Consider limiting contacts

-Monitor symptoms before going to work, to school or anywhere in the community.

When gathering with people indoors and vaccine status is not known, continue to wear masks and physical distance.

The THU asks that people be patient with businesses, friends and neighbours who are ill or vulnerable.

And to be patient with THU staff at the Assessment Centre who are doing their jobs as best they can.

For more information about COVID-19 visit https://www.timiskaminghu.com/90484/COVID-19