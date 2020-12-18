THU declares COVID-19 outbreak at Teck Pioneer Residence

KIRKLAND LAKE (Special) – The Timiskaming Health Unit (THU) is declaring an outbreak at Teck Pioneer Residence in Kirkland Lake.

Ministry direction requires an outbreak be declared when a single case is confirmed in a resident or staff member. One staff member has tested positive.

The case is currently under investigation and the person is self-isolating. Contact tracing is underway and those who have been identified as close contacts have been, or are in the process of being notified. The Timiskaming Health Unit, along with Kirkland and District Hospital and Ontario Health – North, is working closely with the facility to ensure that all measures are in place to protect residents and staff.

“We are concerned by the trend of increased cases of COVID-19 throughout our district,” said Dr. Glenn Corneil, Acting Medical Officer of Health and CEO for the Timiskaming Health Unit. “There is strong evidence that the second wave is hitting Timiskaming.”

The Health Unit cautions everyone to continue to follow public health measures.

“Based on local case data, we are hearing and seeing evidence of too many social gatherings and Christmas staff parties,” said Dr. Corneil. “We are strongly recommending that everyone limit close contact to their household.”

District residents are reminded to:

Continue practicing physical distancing

Wear a mask or face covering in public indoor spaces

Wash hands with warm water or use alcohol-based sanitizers and do not touch your face

Cough or sneeze into your elbow

Do not gather in large groups, no more than 10 indoors and 25 outdoors

Do not gather with people outside of your household

Avoid non-essential travel outside of our district, especially to high transmission areas

Stay home if unwell and contact your local Assessment Centre (AC) to schedule an appointment for testing

Respect public health and any additional safety measures businesses have put in place

Reach out to vulnerable people in your community who may need support

For more information on COVID-19, go to the THU website page or visit Ontario’s website.