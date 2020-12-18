THU announces five new cases

The Timiskaming Health Unit is confirming five new positive cases of COVID-19 (#31-35), one in the northern part and four in the southern part of the District of Timiskaming. One is the contact of a confirmed case outside our district and the other four are contacts of confirmed cases. The cases are not linked to the Teck Pioneer outbreak. The individuals are self-isolating. Contact tracing is underway and those who have been identified as close contacts have been, or are in the process of being notified.

For more information on COVID-19, please go to the THU website http://ow.ly/oWnl50CE8nT