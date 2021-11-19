Three more COVID cases

COVID cases up to 33 in district

DISTRICT (Staff/Special) – The Timiskaming Health Unit has confirmed in a release Friday afternoon, November 19, that there are three new positive cases of COVID-19 in the district. Two cases are in the south part (Temiskaming Shores and area) and one case is in the north part of the district of Timiskaming (Kirkland Lake and area).

“Two cases are contacts of confirmed cases and one is under investigation. The individuals are self-isolating. Contact tracing is underway and those who have been identified as close contacts have been, or are in the process of being notified,” the Health Unit stated.

Confirmed cases have been spiking in recent days, and the total active cases in the district were at 33 at the time of this public statement.