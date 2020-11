TEMISKAMING SHORES (Staff) – The City of Temiskaming Shores has notified the public that it will be closing a portion of Whitewood Avenue in New Liskeard from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, November 6.

The temporary road closure will be set up between Paget Street and Mary Street.

Local residents will have access to their property from either end of the road closure, the city states.