The annual Temiskaming Detachment Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics took place on June 12, beginning at the McDonald’s Restaurant parking lot in Temiskaming Shores. From the left in the front row are Torch Run organizer Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detective Constable Mike Audette, Special Olympic athletes Kayla Marwick, Kiana Arbour, Melanie Bigras and Marc Maurice. In the back row are Special Olympic volunteer Amanda St. Jean, New Liskeard Lions Club member Manju Dangalle, City of Temiskaming Shores Mayor Jeff Laferriere holding his two year-old grandson Liam Laferriere, Timiskaming-Cochrane MPP John Vanthof, OPP Sergeant Kyle Perry and OPP Constable Martin Thibault. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)