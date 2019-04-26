Temiskaming OPP looking for youth

(City of Temiskaming Shores, ON) – Members of the Temiskaming Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and North Eastern Ontario Family and Child Services (NEOFACS) are seeking the public’s assistance to locate 15-year-old Braeden Grant and 14-year-old Ashton Grant from North Cobalt who were last seen on April 23, 2019, in the City of Temiskaming Shores.

Braeden GRANT is a Caucasian male, last seen wearing a black Fox hat along with camouflage pants.

  • Slim build
  • 5’5″ tall
  • 130 pounds/59 kg
  • Wavy blond hair

Ashton GRANT is a Caucasian male, last seen wearing khaki pants with a black sweater and dark hat.

  • Slim build
  • 5′ tall
  • 130 pounds/59kg
  • Long dirty blond/brown hair

Police are requesting assistance from the public to assure their well-being.

Anyone with information regarding Braeden GRANT or Ashton GRANT is urged to contact their local OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) or online at www.canadiancrimestoppers.org/tips, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

