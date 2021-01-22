Teck Pioneer outbreak over

KIRKLAND LAKE (Special/Staff) – A COVID-19 outbreak at a Kirkland Lake long-term care residence has been declared over.

On January 21, 2021, Dr. Glenn Corneil, acting medical officer of health and CEO for the Timiskaming Health Unit, declared the outbreak at Teck Pioneer Residence over.

In a media release, the health unit said ministry direction requires an outbreak be declared when a single case is confirmed in a resident or staff member.

An outbreak is declared over when there are no new cases in residents or staff after 14 days (maximum incubation period) from the latest of: date of isolation of the last resident case; date of illness onset of the last resident case; or date of last shift at work for last staff case.

“As of today, Timiskaming district has no active outbreaks,” said Dr. Corneil.

“We know that when community spread is reduced, it helps protect vulnerable populations, including long-term care residents.

“I’d like to thank everyone in our community for doing their part and to encourage everyone to continue to follow the province-wide shutdown restrictions and public health measures.”

The province of Ontario is currently in lockdown.

The health unit said district residents need to stay home except for essential travel and especially need to avoid social gatherings.

To date, the district has reported 86 cases of the coronavirus. As of this morning (Jan. 22), 85 five are deemed resolved. There has been one death.