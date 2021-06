Thanks to a grant from the Department of Justice Canada, Victim Services of Temiskaming and District has installed a bench along the STATO trail dedicated to victims and survivors of crime and tragedy. On hand for the unveiling were, seated, Victim Services executive director Monique Chartrand, left, and chair Dan Dawson; standing, from left, OPP Constable Jennifer Smith, Temiskaming OPP detachment commander Inspector Joel Breault, Victim Services program director Patty Burke, and OPP Staff Sergeant Terry Foreshew. (Staff photo by Diane Johnston)