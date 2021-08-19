Sticky situation continuing

Environment Canada issued a heat warning for the Temiskaming Shores, Temagami, Englehart and Kirkland Lake areas shortly before 5:30 a.m. today (August 19):

Hot and humid conditions expected through Saturday.

Maximum temperatures: 29 to 32 degrees Celsius, with humidex values 36 to 41.

Minimum temperatures: 16 to 18 degrees Celsius.

Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can cause the Air Quality Health Index to approach the high risk category.

Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.

Check on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water.

Reduce your heat risk. Schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day.

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.