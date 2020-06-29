Staying safe on the road

DISTRICT – Police are paying particular attention to the road.

The OPP’s annual summer traffic campaign runs until July 5.

Temiskaming OPP will be focusing on aggressive driving as well as the “big four” offences – impairment by alcohol and drugs, speeding, distracted driving, and lack of proper occupant restraints.

In a news release, the OPP noted that these high-risk behaviours continue to be contributing factors in many preventable tragedies.

When it comes to boating or ATVs on trails, police remind the public that penalties for impaired operation are the same as those for impaired driving.

Police note that lifesaving equipment on a vessel begins with the use of appropriate personal flotation devices that are also the right size for each occupant.

If you spot a suspected impaired driver, police urge you to call 911 or contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can also contact Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-222-8477.