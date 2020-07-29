Staying safe on Civic weekend

DISTRICT (Special) – As another long weekend approaches, the Ontario Provincial Police are preparing for a busy weekend on highways, waterways and trails.

From July 31 through August 3, police will be focusing on the so-called Big Four – aggressive driving, impaired driving, seatbelt use, and distracted driving.

But they’ll also be enforcing the “move over” law.

In a news release, police said:

“With heavy traffic volumes expected throughout the province, highways and roads will see a greater presence of roadside emergency vehicles.

“Police, Fire and Ambulance respond to calls daily and drivers need to do their part to assist in emergency workers getting to their destinations.

“Slow down; move over if you see an emergency vehicle with their lights flashing.

“If the emergency vehicle is stopped on the side of the highway and on the same side of the highways as you are going, slow down and pass with caution.

“If the road has two or more lanes, move over, to allow for emergency vehicles to pass safely.

“The law carries a fine range of $400 to $2,000 and three demerit points on conviction but the cost is far greater to police officers, other responders and drivers of approaching vehicles who are involved in roadside collisions every year.”